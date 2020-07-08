Bassil Says Govt. May Not Stay if Current Performance Continues
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil has suggested that Hassan Diab’s government might be changed in the near future.
“We do not accept this approach of low productivity which we have witnessed recently,” Bassil said in an interview.
“It may not stay if it fails to do more,” he added, referring to the government.
He also said the government should carry out reforms regardless of any foreign conditions or pressures.
