Lebanon Records Significant Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases, which is a significant one-day surge for the small country.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 24 of the cases were recorded among residents and 15 among Lebanese expats who returned to Lebanon in recent days.

Fifteen of the local cases have been traced to known sources.

The 15 expats have meanwhile come from Congo, Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, Zambia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UK.

Five of the local cases were recorded in Beirut, eight in the Baabda district, one in Northern Metn, three in the Aley district, one in the Jbeil district, one in Tripoli, one in the Zahle district and one is still under investigation.

The new cases raise the country's resident and expat tally to 1,945 -- among them 36 deaths and 1,368 recoveries.