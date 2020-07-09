Ghajar Says Power Supply to Improve within 48 Hours

Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar announced Thursday that power supply will improve within 48 hours.

Separately, Ghajar said there are no plans to “negotiate with Iran over the import of fuel,” while noting that there are talks with Iraq.

Lengthy power cuts have plunged the country into darkness in recent weeks, adding to the gloom of the deepening economic crisis.

The country's electricity company and the powerful operators of generators have been rationing power since late June as fuel supplies dwindle amid a delay in the arrival of fuel shipments.

Ghajar has blamed the delay on the recent counterfeit fuel scandal.