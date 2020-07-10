Report: Lebanon Resumes ‘Paused’ Talks with IMF

Negotiations between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund for a bailout plan are set to resume on Friday after a reported “hiatus” over the government's failure to enforce reforms, a condition to provide economic assistance, media reports said on Friday.

“Lebanese negotiators asked the IMF to revive paused talks since their 16th meeting last week to discuss Lebanon’s problematic electricity file, and the international lender agreed,” al-Joumhouria daily reported.

The daily said an online meeting is set to take place Friday at 4:00 p.m. between the Lebanese side in Beirut and the IMF negotiators in Washington.

Lebanese officials taking part in the meeting include Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni, Minister of Energy Raymond Ghajar, Member of the Banking Control Committee Marwan Mikhael and energy consultants.

Talks will highlight the upcoming steps after the appointment of board of directors to EDL.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet appointed a new six-member board of directors to the state-run Electricite Du Liban.

However, “informed” sources said the appointments are “insignificant in the absence of genuine steps leading to the formation of a regulatory body to EDL to manage the sector and enhance its independence.”