Serbia, Kosovo Leaders to Meet Face-to-Face in Brussels Thursday

The president of Serbia and the prime minister of Kosovo will meet face-to-face in Brussels next week to pursue fresh talks on ending one of Europe's most intractable disputes, a French official said Friday.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet on Thursday following online talks with the EU on Sunday, said a French presidential official after a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.