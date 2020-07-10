Aoun Has Right to Repeal Laws Violating Constitution, Presidency Says

The Information Office of the Lebanese Presidency issued a statement on Friday stressing that President Michel Aoun has a “constitutional right to revoke any law that violates the constitution.”

The statement said that comments and positions were issued after Aoun requested the Constitutional Council to repeal the law in force related to defining the appointment mechanism in the first category in public administrations and in the higher positions in public institutions.

Some comments ignored the constitutional right of the President of the Republic, while others went as far as to launch descriptions that are not based on reality, said the statement.

The Office of the Presidency affirmed that by submitting a request to annul the applicable law, Aoun had exercised his constitutional right in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution because he found a constitutional violation of Articles 54, 65 and 66, in the law.

The President swore an oath to respect the constitution of the nation and its laws, and he will not hesitate every time the constitution is violated. The President is not in a position to overlook any constitutional or legal violation, regardless of its nature, reasons and circumstances, according to the statement.

The Constitutional Council shall give the last judgement, and everyone should respect the constitutional institutions, their decisions and rulings.