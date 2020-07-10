71 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Friday confirmed 71 more COVID-19 cases, recording a relatively high tally for the small country for the second consecutive day.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 67 of the cases were recorded among residents and only four among expats who arrived in the country in recent days.

Fifty-one of the local cases have been traced to known infected individuals, the Ministry added.

Thirty-four of the local cases were recorded in the Northern Metn town of Roumieh while the other cases were recorded in Hamra (3), Ain el-Tineh (1), Mazraa (1), Ras al-Nabeh (1), Ashrafieh (1), Bourj al-Barajneh (3), Arsoun (2), Ghobeiri (1), Haret Hreik (1), Mreijeh (1), Sabtiyeh (1), Rmeileh (1), Hay el-Sillom (3), Sofar (2), Bhamdoun (1), Sehayle (1), el-Mina (1), Mizyara (1), al-Marj (2), Bednayel (1) and al-Rashidiyeh (2).

The new cases raise the country’s tally to 2,082 -- among them 36 deaths and 1,402 recoveries.