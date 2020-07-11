Army: Israeli Military Boat Violates Lebanese Waters
The Lebanese Army said in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli boat violated Lebanon’s territorial waters on Friday off al-Naqoura infiltrating 555 m into Lebanese waters.
The statement said the boat entered Lebanese waters at 22:15 on Friday coming within 555 meters of shore.
Israeli troops fired bomb flares before leaving at 22:40 heading towards Palestinaian waters.
The Lebanese Army is reportedly following up on the violation in coordination with the Naqoura-bases United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Comments 0