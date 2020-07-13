Report: Ibrahim's Visit to Kuwait Reflects 'Serious Attempt to Rescue Country'

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim’s ongoing visit to Kuwait reflects “a serious attempt to rescue the country,” informed sources said.

“The visit’s atmosphere is positive and it is aimed at organizing means that contribute to overcoming the crisis,” sources informed on the visit told LBCI television.

Expressing optimism over the expected results from the visit, the sources noted that “there is a serious attempt to rescue the country, away from traditional methods.”

“This path is being carved at the directions of President Michel Aoun,” the sources added.

Ibrahim had arrived in Kuwait on Sunday and is scheduled to hold meetings on Monday.

His visit to the Gulf nation reportedly follows phone talks between Aoun and Kuwait’s ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.