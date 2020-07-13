Four Dead as Fighting Resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia Border

Four soldiers were killed as troops from Azerbaijan and Armenia clashed on their border for a second day Monday in a new escalation of their decades-long territorial dispute.

Four Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in the artillery fire that erupted on Sunday near Tavush region, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said, with three deaths on Sunday and one on Monday.

Armenia's defense ministry said Azerbaijan resumed shelling its positions on Monday morning after a night of clashes.

The countries have traded accusations over which side started the fighting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting that Azerbaijani "provocations will not be unanswered."

His defense minister David Tonoyan warned that Yerevan "will be reacting to Azerbaijani actions, including by taking advantageous positions" in their territory.

He said Armenian forces "do not shell civilian targets in Azerbaijan and only target the engineering infrastructure and technical facilities of the Azerbaijani armed forces."

Armenia's foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the crisis over the phone with the head of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Moscow-led military bloc.

Referring to the military alliance, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's office said on Sunday that Armenia's "military adventure" was aimed at drawing CSTO into the fighting.

Turkey's foreign ministry issued a statement, backing its Turkic-speaking ally Baku.

"Turkey will continue, with all its capacity, to stand by Azerbaijan in its struggle to protect its territorial integrity," the ministry said.

All-out war between the two countries could drag in regional powers including Armenia's military ally Russia and Azerbaijan's patron Turkey, which compete for geopolitical influence in the strategic region.

Former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over Nagorny Karabakh, a breakaway territory which was at the center of a bloody war in the 1990s.

The ongoing clashes are far from Karabakh and are directly between the two Caucasus states, which happens rarely.