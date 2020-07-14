Jumblat Says 'Ruling Gang' is Destroying Lebanon's Foundations

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday blasted Hassan Diab’s government as “the ruling gang.”

In a tweet, Jumblat accused Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub, without naming them, of “issuing a decree licensing additional branches for the LIU university at the expense of the Lebanese University and the renowned and historic universities.”

Warning that such a move will come “at the expense of competency and standards,” Jumblat decried that “the project of destroying Lebanon’s foundations is manifesting itself every day and every moment at the hands of the ruling gang.”

Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab hit back at Jumblat, telling him: “Had there not been a university like LIU, we should have created it, because (its owner) Abdul Rahim Mrad educates half of the people for free.”

“Out of your keenness on the Lebanese University, you opened branches across Mount Lebanon during 30 years of your presence in power,” Wahhab added sarcastically.

“The government received Lebanon destroyed from your gang and it seems you don’t know that we have gone bankrupt,” Wahhab went on to say.