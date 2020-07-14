Ghajar: Power Supply to Further Improve as of Thursday Evening

Lebanon’s daily power supply has increased by 2.5 hours and a ‘Grade A’ fuel oil ship is expected to arrive Wednesday evening, which would allow the activation of the Zouk and Jiye power plants, Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar said on Tuesday.

“Four days will pass before we will be able to benefit from the ship’s load and we might witness improvement as of Thursday evening,” Ghajar added.

As for the availability of diesel in the Lebanese market, Ghajar said the Lebanese state will purchase 90,000 tons.

“Certainly there is smuggling, but the size of the trafficked quantities is not determined yet,” the minister added.

Lengthy power cuts have plunged the country into darkness in recent weeks, adding to the gloom of the deepening economic crisis.

The country's electricity company and the powerful operators of generators have been rationing power since late June as fuel supplies dwindle amid a delay in the arrival of fuel shipments.

Ghajar has blamed the delay on the recent counterfeit fuel scandal.