32 New COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon and 1 More Death

Lebanon on Tuesday recorded 32 new coronavirus cases, a significant drop in the country's daily tally after a several-day spike.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 26 of the cases were recorded among residents and six among expats who arrived in Lebanon in recent days.

One more death was meanwhile recorded, raising the death toll to 37.

Nine of the local cases were recorded in Beirut's southern suburbs and Hadath, five in the Tyre district, four in Northern Metn, three in Aley district, two are still being investigated while one was recorded in each of Beirut, Akkar's Burqayel and Baalbek's Maqneh.

The infected expats have meanwhile arrived from Egypt and Ivory Coast.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 2,451 among them 1,455 recoveries.