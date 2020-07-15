Report: No Gulf Deposits for Lebanon, Qatari Delegation to Visit Beirut Soon

The Gulf’s stance towards Lebanon’s economic crisis is “not clear yet” after recent meetings held by General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim in Kuwait and Qatar, but it was reportedly affirmed that none of the Gulf countries plan to deposit funds at Lebanese banks, al-Akhbar daily reported on Wednesday.

Political sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told the daily that Qatari officials had clear words with Lebanese officials regarding direct financial aid, frankly pointing out "there will be no Gulf deposits in Lebanese banks.”

But they expressed willingness to “provide a gift to Beirut Governmental Hospital, and purchase agricultural crops, participating in the government program for the poor families,” said the sources.

Kuwait had no different position than Qatar, according to the sources. “The sole step taken by Kuwait towards Lebanon was by encouraging its citizens to visit Lebanon after the opening of the airports,” hinting that “no one would take an initiative towards Lebanon before Saudi Arabia does.”

“The high expectations set by some are unrealistic, because the US administration's decision is clear to place Lebanon in near isolation, and no country will go to break this decision,” the sources told al-Akhbar.

Ibrahim had spoken with Qatari and Kuwaiti authorities last week on joint cooperation between Lebanon, Kuwait and Qatar and the capabilities that would ease the Lebanese crisis, starting with fuel derivatives, deposit of funds, tourism and commercial exchange.

They said a Qatari delegation could visit Lebanon soon.