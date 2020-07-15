91 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 More Death in Lebanon

Lebanon on Wednesday recorded a new surge in the number of its confirmed coronavirus cases.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 68 residents and 23 expats had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

One more death was also recorded, raising the death toll to 38, while the overall tally of cases increased to 2,542 -- among them 1,455 recoveries.

The 23 infected expats had arrived in recent days from Belarus, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Liberia, Egypt, Kuwait and Turkey.

Thirty-two of the local cases were meanwhile recorded in Baabda district, 11 in Aley district, six in Northern Metn, three in Chouf district, two in each of Beirut and Sidon district, and one in each of Keserwan’s Dlibta, Baalbek’s al-Taybeh, Tyre’s Bourj al-Shamali and Bint Jbeil’s Khirbet Selm.

The locations of eight cases are still under investigation, the Ministry added.