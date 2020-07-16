Patriarch Meets Iranian Ambassador in Dimane

Iranian Ambassador Mohammed-Jalal Firouznia said on Thursday from Dimane, after holding talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi, that Iran is open to provide assistance for Lebanon and that it “does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs.”

“Iranian support to Lebanon comes in the context of coordination and cooperation with the Lebanese government,” said the Iranian Ambassador.

“Iran is open to helping all the Lebanese people in all its spectrum and our meeting with the Patriarch today falls in this context,” he added.

Firouznia said he assured Rahi that “Iran supports consolidation of national unity in Lebanon,” adding that “Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of Lebanon.”

The ambassador said parties capable of providing help for Lebanon must not hesitate.

“We call on all parties that can help Lebanon not to hesitate,” he said.