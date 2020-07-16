57 New COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon and 2 More Deaths

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lebanon on Thursday in addition to two more deaths.

The cases raise the country's documented cases since February 21 to 2,599. The tally includes 40 deaths and 1,485 recoveries.

Thirty-nine of the new infections were recorded among residents and 18 among expats who arrived from the U.S., Egypt, Iraq, Syria, the UAE, Belgium, Russia, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Liberia.

Twenty-two of the local cases have been traced to known sources, the Health Ministry said in its daily statement.

Ten of the local cases were recorded in Baabda district, seven in Northern Metn, six in Baalbek district, four in Beirut, three in each of Aley district and Western Bekaa, two in Nabatieh district and in Chouf's Siblin.

The locations of three local cases are still under investigation according to the Ministry.