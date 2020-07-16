Al-Rahi Says Hizbullah 'Hegemony' behind Economic and Financial Crisis
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi openly criticized Hizbullah on Thursday and blamed Lebanon’s compounded political, economic and financial crisis on its “hegemony” over the government and Lebanese politics.
“Lebanon is a meeting place for religions and sects that live orderly according to the constitution, the National Pact and the Taef Accord. What’s new today is that there is some sort of hegemony by Hizbullah over the government and Lebanese politics, due to engaging in Arab and international wars and events that Lebanon does not want in the first place,” al-Rahi said in an interview with the Vatican News portal.
“This has created a major political crisis and a very severe economic, financial and social crisis that the Lebanese are going through,” the patriarch added.
“Today we are saying that for the good of all Lebanese without exception, there is no salvation for Lebanon except through declaring the system of effective, positive and committed neutrality. This would pull us out of the hegemony of any Lebanese component and of political and military conflicts,” al-Rahi went on to say.
He noted that today Lebanon is facing threats because it has been “abandoned by the Arab countries, especially the Gulf, as well as Europe and America.”
“Everyone says that they can’t help Lebanon because through helping Lebanon they would be helping Hizbullah because it controls the country. We say that we are not against Hizbullah, but we want to live together equally and to build our Lebanese society,” al-Rahi added.
Asked about the mechanism to achieve Lebanon’s “neutrality,” the patriarch said one or two permanent U.N. Security Council member states can present a suggestion to the U.N. Secretary General to create “a system of positive and effective neutrality” for Lebanon.
“The Secretary-General would then put the issue to a vote… and we are counting on the effective role of the Holy See regarding this issue,” al-Rahi went on to say.
Thank you for stating what needs to be stated. It is obvious that kizb does not want any reforms and wants a weak government it controls so it can do what it wants without hindrance. And then, kizb will rail on the west and the gulf states for not helping Lebanon while their members keep insulting them. I don't know what that is supposed to accomplish except for their wish for Lebanon to completely join the Iran axis.
Al-Rahi: "Hizbullah hegemony behind Economic and Financial Crisis"
His Eminence has the nasty habit of repeating whatever the last person he meets told him. I wonder who that person was?
naharnet.com/stories/en/273402-patriarch-meets-iranian-ambassador-in-dimane
Woops! Awkward!
He is the Orange peels mouthpiece and it sounds like since everyone is jumping ship (clowns Titanic) this so called relgious cleric is trying to save face and the blame is now at Kizb.
Meanwhile Kizb's bearded goat will have a little kickback in his friday's hate speech in which he wont name the hearded el ra3i himself but will alude to him and his Israeli sympethies. What a banana republic and what leadership lol.