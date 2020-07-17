101 New COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Friday recorded another high daily tally of COVID-19 cases according to the Health Ministry.

In its daily statement, the Ministry said 80 of the cases were recorded among residents and 21 among Lebanese expats who arrived in the country in recent days.

Forty-seven of the local cases have been traced to know sources while the expats have arrived from Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria and the U.S.

Twenty-one of the local cases were recorded in Baabda district, 17 in Tyre district, 15 in Aley district, six in Beirut, three in Metn, three in Bint Jbeil district, two in Hasbaya district and one in each of Siblin, Safra, Zgharta's Mijdlaya, Akkar's Shan, al-Marj, Babliyeh and Mayfadoun.

The locations of six local cases meanwhile remain under investigation.

The new cases raise the country's overall tally to 2,700 -- among them 40 deaths and 1,485 recoveries.