Report: IMF Director Says Lebanon in 'Very Difficult' Economic Situation

The International Monetary Fund director Kristalina Georgieva said that Lebanon is facing a very difficult economic situation and is in dire need of tough reforms to steer out of its crisis, media reports reported on Saturday.

“Lebanon is in a very difficult economic situation and needs to undertake difficult reforms to overcome its crisis,” said Georgieva in remarks to al-Jazeera on Friday.

She appealed to the Lebanese to “work on the unity of purpose,” and "to take measures to re-balance the economy and continue our engagement with the Lebanese government," noting that the IMF "has not reached an agreement yet."

She pointed out, that IMF "negotiations with Lebanon have not made any progress yet, but we are committed to it.”