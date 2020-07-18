Bukhari Recalls Beshara Khoury to Emphasize Arabism of Lebanon
The Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari on Saturday quoted the memoirs of former Lebanese President Beshara el-Khoury to stress the importance of Lebanon's return to its Arabism and improving its relationship with the Arab countries.
“President Beshara el-Khoury recorded his understanding of an independent Lebanon in his memoirs by saying: ... We pushed away accusations of solitude and isolation, and looked at the Arabs with whom language, customs, and eastern morals connect us... therefore the Lebanese became one person, a Lebanese nationalist, and an independent Arab,” said Bukhari in a tweet.
Bukhari’s remark comes after the calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts, which raised controversy among political forces.
General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim had visited Bukhari this week after the latter’s return from a visit to Kuwait and Qatar to get assistance for Lebanon’s economic crisis.
Ibrahim assured brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.
Go back to your desert, mind your country's business. Nobody cares about your bs of "arabism" Lebanese people need Aid, if your boss won't release money, Get the f@(% out of here
The Cristian arabism!! Meca arabism is the whaabism....UK, France, USA wants to sell Lebanon to the whaabism after what they done in the region, persecution of the Cristians and started to do in Portuguese Africa, persecuting the catholics
With two millions of Mecca refugies, the Cristians Arabs are in dangers... Lebanon is the only nation that have a Arab Cristian president that why Meca wants to destroy the Arab Cristians in the region!!! The Arabism for KSA is the convertion of Lebanon to the Islam arabism... pure terrorist!!