Bukhari Recalls Beshara Khoury to Emphasize Arabism of Lebanon

The Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari on Saturday quoted the memoirs of former Lebanese President Beshara el-Khoury to stress the importance of Lebanon's return to its Arabism and improving its relationship with the Arab countries.

“President Beshara el-Khoury recorded his understanding of an independent Lebanon in his memoirs by saying: ... We pushed away accusations of solitude and isolation, and looked at the Arabs with whom language, customs, and eastern morals connect us... therefore the Lebanese became one person, a Lebanese nationalist, and an independent Arab,” said Bukhari in a tweet.

Bukhari’s remark comes after the calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts, which raised controversy among political forces.

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim had visited Bukhari this week after the latter’s return from a visit to Kuwait and Qatar to get assistance for Lebanon’s economic crisis.

Ibrahim assured brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.