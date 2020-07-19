Qabalan Hits Back at al-Rahi, Slams Those who 'Sympathize with Traitors'
Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan snapped back Sunday at Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi over the latter’s calls for Lebanon’s neutrality, in a statement marking the 14th anniversary of the 2006 war with Israel.
Blasting “silliness and pettiness,” Qabalan lashed out at “those who sympathize with traitors and collaborators under various slogans seeking to distort the image of resistant Lebanon after it triumphed over the Zionist enemy.”
He said their aim is to pull out Lebanon of “the conflict with a tyrannic enemy which is still occupying our land and which constantly violates our sovereignty and steals our water and oil resources.”
The Shiite leader accordingly warned against “losing the compass of national and ethical interest as to Lebanon’s position and the means to rescue it amid these tornadoes and the international and regional onslaught seeking to tear it apart.”
“They once impose an economic siege and sanctions on it and other times they interfere in its internal affairs and incite a component against another, all the way to calling for federalism, blaming the Resistance for the economic and social crisis, and proposing Lebanon’s neutrality as a way out of the current crises,” Qabalan added.
He noted that neutrality “according to the principles of Prophet Mohammed and the Messiah is to side with the right and to defend a country that is being slaughtered with the sword of economic siege.”
“Neutrality according to the principles of Prophet Mohammed and the Messiah is to be in the position of rescuing the looted country, to commit to the causes of aggrieved peoples and entities wherever they may be, to tell the tyrant that he is a tyrant and to say thank you to those who struggled, fought, liberated the land and were martyred for the sake of that,” Qabalan went on to say.
As expected. Claiming 2006 war a victory, blaming economic crisis on the USA, trying to convince people that war is the answer, saying that anyone that believes in neutrality is a traitor.
WHat a tool. I guess he doesn't believe that a traiter could be one whose loyalty is directly defined by another country, say Iran. When kizb flies the LEBANESE flag, then maybe, maybe they can be considered loyal to Lebanon--until then, they are just as traitorous as others this guy referenced.
The resistance is not resisting against the welfare of Lebanon, not protecting it as they like to claim.
Did he address any of our current and pressing Lebanese issues anywhere in his statement?
And he dares speak about loyalty and honor فاقد الشيء لا يعطيه
As always religious figures interfering in political matters, so don't tell me they want to eliminate sectarianism. This country is defined by sectarianism.
Nothing has messed up this country more that religious figures interfering in politics. Either teach and preach religion in your churches and mosques, or take off your robes and run for office and become an MP or Minister.