Qabalan Hits Back at al-Rahi, Slams Those who 'Sympathize with Traitors'

Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan snapped back Sunday at Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi over the latter’s calls for Lebanon’s neutrality, in a statement marking the 14th anniversary of the 2006 war with Israel.

Blasting “silliness and pettiness,” Qabalan lashed out at “those who sympathize with traitors and collaborators under various slogans seeking to distort the image of resistant Lebanon after it triumphed over the Zionist enemy.”

He said their aim is to pull out Lebanon of “the conflict with a tyrannic enemy which is still occupying our land and which constantly violates our sovereignty and steals our water and oil resources.”

The Shiite leader accordingly warned against “losing the compass of national and ethical interest as to Lebanon’s position and the means to rescue it amid these tornadoes and the international and regional onslaught seeking to tear it apart.”

“They once impose an economic siege and sanctions on it and other times they interfere in its internal affairs and incite a component against another, all the way to calling for federalism, blaming the Resistance for the economic and social crisis, and proposing Lebanon’s neutrality as a way out of the current crises,” Qabalan added.

He noted that neutrality “according to the principles of Prophet Mohammed and the Messiah is to side with the right and to defend a country that is being slaughtered with the sword of economic siege.”

“Neutrality according to the principles of Prophet Mohammed and the Messiah is to be in the position of rescuing the looted country, to commit to the causes of aggrieved peoples and entities wherever they may be, to tell the tyrant that he is a tyrant and to say thank you to those who struggled, fought, liberated the land and were martyred for the sake of that,” Qabalan went on to say.