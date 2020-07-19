Al-Rahi: Neutrality System Not Sectarian or Imported Proposal

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday stressed that “the system of neutrality is not a sectarian, partisan or imported proposal.”

“It aims to regain our main identity and nature and it is a gateway for salvation for all Lebanese without exception,” al-Rahi added in his Sunday Mass sermon, explaining his repeated calls for Lebanon’s neutrality in recent weeks.

“The neutrality system requires the presence of a state that is strong through its army, institutions, law and justice, a state that is capable of defending itself, uniting its people and creating political stability and economic growth,” the patriarch said.

He also called for completing the 1943 National Pact and the 1989 Taef Accord with “a system of active neutrality,” describing it as “a pact for domestic unity and stability.”