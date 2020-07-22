Al-Rahi Says to Call for 'Inclusive Dialogue Meeting'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Wednesday revealed that he intends to call for “an inclusive dialogue meeting that doesn’t exclude anyone” regarding his call for Lebanon’s neutrality.

“Neutrality is at the heart of the Lebanese composition and history,” the patriarch said during a meeting with MP Antoine Habshi of the Lebanese Forces and a delegation from Deir al-Ahmar and other Baalbek-Hermel villages and towns.

Al-Rahi has repeatedly called for Lebanon’s neutrality in recent weeks, noting that such a move requires Lebanese consensus and a U.N. resolution.

The patriarch’s call has been fiercely criticized by Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan and his son, Shiite mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan.