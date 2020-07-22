Al-Rahi Says to Call for 'Inclusive Dialogue Meeting'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Wednesday revealed that he intends to call for “an inclusive dialogue meeting that doesn’t exclude anyone” regarding his call for Lebanon’s neutrality.
“Neutrality is at the heart of the Lebanese composition and history,” the patriarch said during a meeting with MP Antoine Habshi of the Lebanese Forces and a delegation from Deir al-Ahmar and other Baalbek-Hermel villages and towns.
Al-Rahi has repeatedly called for Lebanon’s neutrality in recent weeks, noting that such a move requires Lebanese consensus and a U.N. resolution.
Al-Rahi has repeatedly called for Lebanon’s neutrality in recent weeks, noting that such a move requires Lebanese consensus and a U.N. resolution.
The patriarch’s call has been fiercely criticized by Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan and his son, Shiite mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan.
How can we be neutral? This means you cannot be enemies to Syria. That is, you cannot close your border, you will have to resume trade, return Syrian and palestinian to where they came from. The ambassadors to Lebanon will have to stop the interference or meeting other than government officials.
How can you be neutral if the US decides to urge you(lol) to do something..oops! Else..
Anyway, good luck on neutrality.
The only solution for a better Lebanon is a non secterian system.
Democracy and equal and fair rights to all its citizens and only they.
As for the economy, Lebanon should take an action plan to return the illegally Syrians living in Lebanon and return them to with Idlib or Damascus. There choice. Also, reduce foreign labour to only essential services that requires skill manufacturing labour to meet market demands.
Exactly how many of the "Palestinians" actually came from somewhere else in 1948?
There must be very very few still living aged 72 or more.
All the others came from nowhere else but were born exactly where they are living.
Mr. The way Israelis or Jewish people are entitled to migrate back. The Palestinian should be able to return back to their land. Maybe, even in a binational country cause the two state solution is over.