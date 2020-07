Ex-PM Saad Hariri extended a thank you note on Thursday after the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi named a downtown street in al-Ain after Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.

“Beirut continues to be a beacon in the conscience of Arabs. Thank you Abu Dhabi,” said Hariri in a tweet.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Lebanon Hamad el-Shamsi, announced in a tweet Wednesday the naming of a street in the center of Abu Dhabi's el-Ain city after Beirut.