Injuries as Warplanes Intercept Beirut-Bound Iranian Jet over Syria

Israeli or U.S. fighter jets intercepted an Iranian passenger plane over Syria on Thursday evening, according to Iranian, Arab and Lebanese media reports.

Several passengers were injured due to sudden changes in altitude during the incident and were evacuated upon landing in Beirut, the reports said.

Lebanon’s MTV said the plane was carrying 155 passengers.

Unnamed sources meanwhile told al-Mayadeen TV that Israeli fighter jets deliberately flew near the Iranian plane to turn it into a target for “Syrian air defenses.”

Al-Mayadeen also quoted sources as saying that the plane made an emergency landing at Damascus airport before resuming its trip to Beirut.

Videos circulated online show a state of panic among the passengers of the plane, which belongs to Iran’s privately-owned Mahan Air.

Al-Arabiya TV meanwhile quoted "sources in Tel Aviv" as saying that the fighter jets were not Israeli.