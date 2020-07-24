Hassan Says Lebanon 'Under Test' to Combat Virus Surge

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Lebanon is “going through the test” and its capabilities are challenged to confront the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, as he urged unity and joint efforts to “win the fight” against the new surge in virus cases, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

Hassan visited the Baabda Government University Hospital as part of boosting readiness of government hospitals to confront the pandemic and develop their medical services.

“Today, we are under test, and one hand cannot clap. Let us all cooperate. Cases of coronavirus have become widespread in all Lebanese regions. We cannot let the numbers rise, uncontrolled. We need to catch up. We must remain in control,” said Hassan.

“Prior to July 1, when we opened the country, we were in full control of the situation, and were among the 15 countries in the world beating coronavirus. Today, the country is open and people are thriving to live and shake off the psychological, social and economic pressures that they experienced. But awareness remains key; we must be more careful now," Hassan said.

Lebanon saw a recent trend of high daily tallies of coronavirus, reaching to 156 on Thursday.

The new cases raised the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,260 -- among them 43 deaths and 1,619 recoveries.

Twenty-four of the new cases were recorded among expats who arrived in the country in recent days.