Presidency: Mechanism of Appointments Law Violates the Constitution

President Michel Aoun has revoked the law in force No 7 on the appointment mechanism in the first category in public administrations “because it violates the constitution,” the Presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

The Presidency said in a "clarification" statement:

Since the Constitutional Council's decision to nullify the law related to the appointment mechanism in the first category in public administrations, objecting voices rose linking it to political reasons or casting doubt on its legality, which requires clarification.

First: When the President refused to sign the law and decided to refer it to the Constitutional Council for annulment, he was confident some of its articles violate the Constitution and has therefore decided to entrust it to the authority to monitor the constitutionality of laws.

Second: Parties objecting to the decision of the Constitutional Council today, are showing lack in understanding of the Lebanese constitution or intentionally ignoring what it stipulates in its articles with the aim of politicizing the decision.

Third: Political and media campaigns waged by objectors to revoke said law, raise many question marks about the reasons and intentions behind it. The decisions of the Constitutional Council are final and binding.

Fourth: Failure to approve the mechanism does not mean that competency, expertise and knowledge won't be favored in Grade One appointment mechanism.