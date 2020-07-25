Nasrallah Urges Use of Face Masks to 'Win' Battle against COVID-19

A video recording circulated on social media outlets on Saturday of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wearing a face mask in what seems an encouragement to abide by safety precautions against the recent surge of COVID-19 in Lebanon.

Nasrallah talked about the victory against the virus urging abidance by safety "regulations."

“With patience, resistance, endurance, trust in God, prayer, pleading, work, procedures, reason, knowledge, and regulations and controls, we win this battle,” against coronavirus, said Nasrallah.

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee on Friday recommended a host of measures in the face of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Thursday, Lebanon confirmed 156 more COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent trend of high daily tallies.

Many Lebanese are taking the virus lightly and failing to take safety precautions of wearing face masks in public.