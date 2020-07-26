Abiad Warns Lebanon on Brink of 'Losing Control' in Virus Battle

Doctor Firass Abiad, head of the main public hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Lebanon, warned Sunday that the country is on the brink of “losing control” in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, a day after it saw its highest daily tally since the first case was recorded on February 21.

“Lebanon stands on a knife-edge,” Abiad, who is the manager and CEO of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, cautioned in a series of English-language tweets.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s adviser “Petra Khoury, candidly, shared… figures showing a large rise in #Covid19 cases and predicted ‘horrific’ developments unless we change course,” Abiad, who is also an educator at the American University of Beirut and a surgeon, added.

He said that considering the incubation period of the virus, any counter-measure “requires at least two weeks to show an impact.”

“Partial lockdowns take longer than full lockdowns to slow the pandemic. With #Covid19, time is a commodity in short supply,” Abiad warned.

Noting that stricter measures at community or airport level in addition to partial lockdowns “can slow the rise in numbers,” the top doctor pointed out that it will require “a major change in public attitude and conduct, and a much harsher approach by authorities in enforcing the measures.”

“At this stage, it may not be sufficient,” he cautioned.

He added that the other option is to “go into a full lockdown for a specified period.”

“This is easier to implement by the authorities, does not depend on choice by a noncompliant public, and will allow a better control of the pandemic. The economic consequences, however, will be severe,” Abiad said.

He added: “Before we make a decision, let us confess that the last months were not well managed. Our initial success was wasted. If lessons are not learned, even lockdown will not save us. However, playing the blame game and political point scoring is a luxury we cannot currently afford.”

Abiad said “areas for improvement” include the preparedness of hospitals and their intensive care units, the duty of the private health sector, the compliance of different economic sectors, public awareness and attitude, the use of digital tracking, and the severity and equal application of punitive measures.

“Personally, I believe we are on the brink of losing control. We need a timeout. It will allow us to reorganize, get our act together. We won the first battle, but this is a war. The initiative should not be lost. Sometimes one takes a step backward to move two steps forward,” Abiad went on to say.

Lebanon is poised to take strict and mandatory measures as of Monday in a bid to contain a resurgence of the virus in the country.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the measures involve fining those who don’t abide by mask-wearing instructions and detaining expats coming from abroad if they do not respect quarantine rules.

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee has meanwhile recommended a one-week closure as of Monday of pubs, nightclubs, internal pools, concert venues, theaters, cinemas, amusement parks, indoor and outdoor children playgrounds, gyms, popular souks and social event venues except for wedding venues.

Lebanon on Saturday confirmed 175 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily tally since the first case was detected on February 21.

The cases raised the country’s overall tally to 3,582 cases -- among them 908 Lebanese expats.

The tally includes 47 deaths and 1,671 recoveries.