17 Red Cross Medics Infected with COVID-19 in Zahle

Seventeen medics from the Zahle department of the Lebanese Red Cross have tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said on Sunday.

The Red Cross said virus tests were carried out for all of the department’s medics after one of them tested positive.

The medic likely contracted the virus after transporting his cousin to hospital in a civilian car following a gas cylinder explosion at a house in Zahle’s al-Karak area on July 21, the Red Cross said in a statement.

“They have been quarantined and the tests will be repeated during and after the quarantine period. Those who came in contact with them and the medics’ families will also undergo lab tests to confirm if they are infected,” the organization added.

Lebanon on Saturday confirmed 175 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily tally since the first case was detected on February 21.

The cases raised the country’s overall tally to 3,582 cases -- among them 908 Lebanese expats.

The tally includes 47 deaths and 1,671 recoveries.