Daher Tested for Virus, Urges Okais, Red Cross Medics to Repeat PCR

MP Michel Daher of the Strong Lebanon bloc announced Sunday that he and all his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

“I wish recovery for the colleague George Okais and all the Red Cross medics in Zahle, hoping that they will repeat their tests, because results issued by the al-Maalaqa public hospital have become in question after what happened with my daughter and the inaccurate results that came out,” Daher tweeted.

Okais had on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus albeit with “a low viral load and no symptoms,” prompting top politicians such as Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea to undergo PCR tests.

Berri has also asked all lawmakers to undergo PCR tests after Okais’ announcement.

The Lebanese Red Cross meanwhile announced on Sunday that 17 of its medics in Zahle had tested positive for the virus.

The developments come amid a major spike in coronavirus cases in Lebanon.