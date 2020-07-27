Jumblat Urges ‘Media Alert’ over Increase in Virus Cases

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said on Monday that Lebanon must declare an "emergency and media alert" because the majority of Lebanese seem to undermine the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“A strict emergency and media alert must declared about coronavirus because the majority of citizens have either forgotten or disregard the presence of coronavirus,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

He also said the focus must entirely be on equipping the country’s public hospitals, and referred to hundreds of laid-off hospital personnel from major medical facilities without naming any.

“Let the focus be entirely on equipping government hospitals above all else, and taking advantage of the medical personnel that were laid off and employed before they migrate,” urged Jumblat.

After the opening of its airport and lifting lockdown restrictions, Lebanon witnessed a remarkable uptick in coronavirus cases.

The country is poised to take strict and mandatory measures as of Monday in a bid to contain a resurgence of the virus.

On Sunday, Lebanon recorded 168 COVID-19 cases raising the country’s overall tally to 3,747 cases -- among them 933 Lebanese expats, according to official data.

The tally includes 51 deaths and 1,692 recoveries.