Israel Deploys Anti-Missile Artillery on Border with Lebanon

The Israeli army reportedly deployed anti-missile artillery and batteries on the borders of Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday.

The move comes amid heightened tensions on Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria.

On Sunday, an Israeli reconnaissance drone “on a mission over the border area”

crashed evening into Lebanese territory, the Israeli army said.

The tensions surged after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed five Iran-backed fighters including a member of Lebanon’s Hizbullah.