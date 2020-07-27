Israel Deploys Anti-Missile Artillery on Border with Lebanon
The Israeli army reportedly deployed anti-missile artillery and batteries on the borders of Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday.
The move comes amid heightened tensions on Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria.
On Sunday, an Israeli reconnaissance drone “on a mission over the border area”
crashed evening into Lebanese territory, the Israeli army said.
The tensions surged after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed five Iran-backed fighters including a member of Lebanon’s Hizbullah.
Sky News Arabia is an Arabic 24-hour rolling news channel broadcast mainly in the Middle East and North Africa. It is a joint venture between UK-based Sky Group and Abu Dhabi Media Investment Corporation, owned by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Emirate ruling family