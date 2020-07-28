Higher Defense Council Calls for Lockdown Extension, Aoun Condemns Israeli Aggression

The Higher Defense council convened at the Baabda Presidential Palace for talks on the latest security developments in South Lebanon, and the recommendations to reimpose a lockdown over the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun chaired the meeting and condemned “the Israeli enemy aggression on the South yesterday, and considered this a threat to the climate of stability in southern Lebanon."

The HDC decided to impose partial lockdown over COVID-19 as of today, and a complete one as of Thursday, for a period of 5 days, to be followed by a 2-day break, and another 5 days of complete lockdown, after which the outcomes will be evaluated.

The Minister of Health Hamad Hassan indicated that the present data portended a delicate and dangerous situation.

It was also decided to extend the general mobilization until August 30.

Aoun chaired the meeting in the presence of PM Hassan Diab, Ministers of: Defense Zeina Akar, Foreign Ministry Nasif Hitti, Finance Ghazi Wazni, Interior Mohammed Fahmi, Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme, Health Hamad Hassan, Public Works and Transportation Michel Najjar and Justice Marie-Claude Najm.

The meeting was also attended by Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman and several other military and security officials.

As per regulations, the decisions of the Higher Defense Council are kept secret.