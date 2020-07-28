Cabinet Files Complaint to UN over Israeli Aggression

The Cabinet convened on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to discuss 29 items on its agenda, in addition to the military escalation on Monday by Israel after a security incident at the border led the Jewish state to fire artillery across the frontier.

The Cabinet decided to file a complaint to the United Nations (UN) Security Council against Israel's aggression in South Lebanon on Monday, reports said.

According to LBCI TV station, the Cabinet instructed Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni to sign the contracts with KPMG and Oliver Wyman, and with Alvarez and Marsal.

On the sidelines of the session, the ministers underwent PCR tests.

President Michel Aoun said the resurgence of coronavirus cases are “rising dangerously and that strict preventive measures must be taken.”

He referred to the decision of the Higher Defense Council on the virus, taken shortly before the Cabinet convened, saying the precautions must be strictly respected to counter the negative threats of the virus.

The President also briefed the Cabinet on his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

He said the French diplomat welcomed Lebanon’s adoption of “forensic financial audit considering it an effective step to build the State."