Army Chief: Israeli Threat against Lebanon, Terrorism Must Not be Underestimated

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun said on Order of the Day on Wednesday, that Israel and terrorism are two enemies threatening Lebanon, but assured that any attempt to tamper with civil peace will be confronted.

Marking the 75th anniversary of Army Day, Aoun addressed the troops saying that Lebanon faces “two enemies that should not be underestimated, the Israeli enemy and terrorism.”

He said “Israel repeatedly tries to undermine our national unity and seeks to achieve its ambitions in our land, water, and marine resources, in return for Lebanon's commitment to cooperate with the United Nations Interim Forces operating in Lebanon and Resolution 1701 with all its enactments.”

On terrorism, he said the military incessantly “purses the terrorist cells and foils its attempts to destroy our society and tamper with its security and stability.”

“The seventy-fifth anniversary of Army Day happens while Lebanon passes through unprecedented political, economic and social crises that burdened the Lebanese people and left a shadow of fear and anxiety for the future and the entity. Amid attempts to steer the country out of its crises, all eyes turn to the army,” said Aoun.