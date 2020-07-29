Turkey Denies Involvement in Lebanon Protests

The spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy, denied allegations made by "some Lebanese politicians," that Turkey backs the protests in North Lebanon and that it seeks to increase its influence in that region, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Allegations brought up by some Lebanese politicians are totally unfounded, that Turkey backs the protests in North Lebanon and that it seeks to increase its influence in the region. These malicious remarks must not be taken seriously,” said Aksoy in a statement replying to the question of a reporter.

He added: “Turkey pins great importance to the unity, stability and prosperity of Lebanon. Those raising these allegations are in positions that enable them well to know who interferes in Lebanon affairs.”

Lebanon is witnessing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis in its history that saw its currency plunge to more than half its value.

The biting crisis, coinciding with the outbreak of coronavirus, has pushed many Lebanese into poverty.

Protests erupted in Lebanon in October 2019 against mismanagement, corruption and an incompetent authority that for decades has failed to address Lebanon’s accumulating crises.