Ibrahim Meets Rahi: Neutrality Requires Consensus

General Security head Abbas Ibrahim held talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Wednesday noting that Rahi’s calls to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts require national “consensus” among the various Lebanese components.

“Neutrality requires a consensual agreement among the entire Lebanese. God willing this will happen,” said Ibrahim after meeting Rahi in the patriarch's summer residence in al-Dimane.

Rahi had repeatedly called during his latest Sunday sermons to neutralize Lebanon from conflicts ongoing in the region.

His calls drew many different reactions. Al-Mustaqbal Movement, the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb party voiced support. Meanwhile a number of Shiite clerics voiced rejection.

On the UNIFIL’s mandate which ends on August 30, Ibrahim said: “We are demanding, just like the Prime Minister (Hassan Diab) has demanded, that the mandate of UNIFIL be extended to maintain stability on both sides of the border.”

“I am confident that our efforts will lead to fruition because there is determination to exit this tunnel,” said Ibrahim.

The security chief said his visit to Rahi is not intended to deliver a message from Hizbullah or anyone else.