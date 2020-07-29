Lebanon Records Its Highest COVID-19 Daily Tally

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed 182 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since the first case was detected on February 21.

According to the daily statement of the Health Ministry, 168 of the new cases were recorded among residents and 14 among expats who arrived in the country in recent days.

One more death was also recorded raising the death toll to 55, while the new cases raise the country's overall tally to 4,202 among them 1,753 recoveries.

136 COVID patients were meanwhile admitted into hospitals over the past 24 hours, including 30 into intensive care units.

While the locations of 63 local cases are being investigated, 30 cases were recorded in Baalbek district including 25 in al-Hillaniyeh, 24 were recorded in Baabda district, 13 in Northern Metn and 13 in Beirut.