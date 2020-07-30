Report: Nasrallah’s Son Escapes 'Assassination' Attempt

Jawad Nasrallah, son of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt weeks ago in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Kuwaiti al-Jarida newspaper said on Thursday.

Quoting a source in Iran's Quds Force, the daily said Jawad’s convoy came under fire from a car that was chasing him in the Jadiriya area in Baghdad.

The source stated that Jawad Nasrallah had traveled 3 weeks ago to Tehran with a special message from his father to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He said due to major breaches of the American and Israeli intelligence services, commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Qanni asked Hassan Nasrallah not to transmit any sensitive messages to the Iranian leadership except through people he trusted.

The content of the message was not disclosed, but the source said that Nasrallah the son, met a number of Iranian officials before traveling to Iraq to convey a message from his father to leaders of Iraqi factions loyal to Iran, as well as to visit Karbala and Najaf and to meet the Supreme Shiite authority in Iraq, Ali Sistani.

Before he was able to make the necessary contacts to meet Sistani, a vehicle chased him and opened fire before fleeing away, which necessitated his transfer to Basra to return to Tehran and from there by plane to Syria, then by land to Beirut, which he reached two days ago, according to al-Jarida.