Aoun to Deliver a Speech on Army Day

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 July 2020, 12:32
President Michel Aoun is scheduled to deliver a speech on Saturday marking Army Day, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The speech will be aired on television stations and audio media outlets at 10:00 a.m.

Aoun will address the Lebanese, the graduating officers in the Diamond Jubilee of the Army, said NNA.

An annual graduation ceremony of troops usually held in Fayadieh was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Missing levant 31 July 2020, 12:55

You mean read a speech from a tele-prompter. That senile failure is useless.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 31 July 2020, 14:01

“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ
الله يحميك
بي الكل

A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.

Reply Report
Missing ArabDemocrat.com 31 July 2020, 17:05

You are joking!

Reply Report
