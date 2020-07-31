Aoun to Deliver a Speech on Army Day

President Michel Aoun is scheduled to deliver a speech on Saturday marking Army Day, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The speech will be aired on television stations and audio media outlets at 10:00 a.m.

Aoun will address the Lebanese, the graduating officers in the Diamond Jubilee of the Army, said NNA.

An annual graduation ceremony of troops usually held in Fayadieh was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.