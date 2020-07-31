Report: Israel Prepared to Retaliate against Hizbullah Strike
Israeli media said the Israeli army received an order to “strike” specific “Lebanese” targets shall Hizbullah carry out any retaliatory attack against Israel, media reports said on Friday.
Israeli television channel, I24news, said Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, ordered the army to “destroy” vital Lebanese facilities if Hizbullah carries out any retaliatory attack against soldiers or citizens, in response to the killing of one of its officers near Damascus with an Israeli raid.
The source pointed out that Gantz issued these instructions during a session held Thursday, in the presence of the Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi and a number of senior army leaders.
Gantz had reportedly stressed that if Hizbullah carries out an attack, Lebanon “will see an unprecedented Israeli response against its infrastructure and vital facilities.”
This is the very first time that Israel has threatened Lebanese infrastructure if Hizballah raises its head. However, if this verbal warning is not enough to get the LAF and the Government to wake up, get off their back sides and deal with the problem of Hizballah, then they deserve everything they get.