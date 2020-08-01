Aoun Stresses Lebanon to Defend Itself, Says Country Has '4 Enemies'
President Michel Aoun on Saturday emphasized that Lebanon will defend itself against any Israeli attack.
“Israel has been increasingly violating Resolution 1701 and repeating its attacks on Lebanon. While stressing our keenness on abiding by this Resolution and resolving the disputed issues under the U.N.’s sponsorship, we are also committed to defending ourselves as well as our land, water and sovereignty and there will be no leniency in that,” Aoun said in a speech marking Army Day.
Turning to the domestic situations, Aoun said Lebanon has “four enemies.”
“The first enemy of Lebanon is the corruption that is rampant in institutions and in a lot of mentalities. It is fighting fiercely, but the steps towards eradicating it are ongoing firmly albeit slowly,” the president said.
He added that the second enemy is “those who tamper with citizens’ food security to accumulate profit,” the third is “those who contribute to undermining our national currency to amass money” and the fourth is “those who launch rumors to spread despair” and those who “roam the world inciting against their country and people and trying to block any assistance from them.”
Aoun also slammed those who have “opened fire at all rescue attempts” and those who “evaded responsibility amid the crisis.”
Lebanon has more than four enemies, you’re to the least the 5th with your shitty klepto criminal family . Hizbala is the 6th, Syria the 7th, Iran the 8th and the list goes on ya khara.
Aoun has threatened to unleash the vaunted Hezbullah fighting force, which repelled an Israeli attack with bloody results in 2006. Kuwait responded by cutting off payments to Aoun's closest Christian compatriots, a move deplored by France and England, which said, "We cannot bear this burden by ourselves."
But chris "Aoun's closest Christian compatriots" (LOL) are the ones you claim are racists who are calling for more rights to the Christian minority, the ones who view Article 24 of the constitution as curtailing of Christians' right. Besides didn't nasrallah admit live ion TV that he started the 2006 war (http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/5291420.stm)? A week earlier he'd promised the Lebanese a calm summer but when the Iranian orders came down he complied. He claimed that he didn't know his operation would start a war. He said this while Gaza was still being destroyed for the kidnapping of one solder. He's either an idiot or a lying criminal, and he's not an idiot. Oh that's right you're not well informed about Lebanon, the little information you have about it is wrong! Your ignorance if only matches by your stupidity. No matter how much you try you will never ever measure up to brother Geoff. You will always be the mouse to his elephant pun intended, the joke the failure.
Given the current state of Lebanon at large and Beirut specifically, how’s that supposed to be a more positive outcome? Which do you think most of us Lebanese would vote for given the opportunity to do so today?
Dogma goes only so far, theocratic dogma even less.
lol @ iranian4lyfe
General Aoun who is now president and shia Imam has captured my wildest imagination and earned my utmost respect when he said "Country Has '4 Enemies'.
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.
Aoun slammed those who “evaded responsibility amid the crisis." Most of his speech is a study on how to evade responsibility and blame everyone else.
“Israel has been increasingly violating Resolution 1701 and repeating its attacks on Lebanon. While stressing our keenness on abiding by this Resolution and resolving the disputed issues under the U.N.’s sponsorship, we are also committed to defending ourselves as well as our land, water and sovereignty and there will be no leniency in that,” Aoun said.
He failed to state that by allowing Hizaballah to be armed, and to be south of the Litani, he was allowing Lebanon itself to violate Resolution 1701. By the way, when was Israels' last attack on a government (not Hizballah) controlled part of Lebanon?
They destroy lebanese Infrastructure everytime there is a war, carefully avoiding their christian allies Neighborhoods.
No @phillipo, though most Lebanese are now turning against Hizbullah, it’s not because we don’t believe Israel and Zionism is the aggressor on Palestinian rights and therefore there is a cases belli for legitimate resistance to Israeli policies.
Most of us Lebanese today are loath to share the burden by ourselves today and especially under the tutelage of a dogmatic theocracy not so much different from Zionist dogma at least in that both espouse the belief that their directions come from the almighty.
I have on good authority that the almighty wants nothing to do with either theocratic dogma and loathes both equally.
What an embarrassment this seat warmer is. Total failure in his duties as 'president'. What a senile useless nothing. The country is in its worse situation in its history under his watch. Hang your head in shame you foolish old man.
Aouns latest has clarified what we already knew...
Signs of mental madness is when a patient is so mentally sick, they actually wage an internal war within themselves..
MujAnoun has identified several enemies, of those all except Israel are under his mental madness.. his own doing and his own admission..
I'm sure after he realises, he will end up in Deir el Salib