Israel Sends Spy Balloon over Lebanese Town

The Israeli army on Saturday sent a spy balloon over the Lebanese border town of Houla, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

The agency said the balloon hovered over the town for 15 minutes.

Cautious calm is meanwhile engulfing the Lebanese-Israeli border, NNA added.

Tensions have surged in the border area since Israel killed a Hizbullah militant in an airstrike in Syria.

On Monday, Israel shelled Lebanese border areas after accusing Hizbullah of staging an infiltration attempt. The Iran-backed group denied involvement in any activity on the border but vowed that its retaliation to the Syria raid will certainly come.