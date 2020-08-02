Akar: Govt. wasn't Absent during South Incidents

Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar has stressed that the government was not "absent" during and after Monday's flare-up on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"It condemned the Israeli attacks and considered them a threat to the climate of stability in south Lebanon," Akar told al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

"The foreign minister also sent a letter to the U.N. in this regard," she added.

Asked whether defending Lebanon has become "the military and political specialty of a group of the Lebanese," as suggested by al-Mustaqbal Movement, Akar said "certainly not."

"Defending Lebanon remains one of the missions of the army, which maintains full preparedness and is fully ready to defend Lebanon and its security and stability," Akar went on to say.