Al-Rahi: Anyone who Cares about Lebanon Wouldn't Reject Neutrality

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said those who "truly care" about Lebanon would not reject his call for the country's neutrality.

"I don't know if someone who truly cares about the welfare of Lebanon and its people, as well as its unity and return to prosperity, would reject or question this active neutrality or claim that it does not enjoy consensus or that it is hard to achieve," al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Shiite spiritual leaders have criticized al-Rahi's call for neutrality and suggested that it is unrealistic.

In his most recent remarks on the issue, Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan said "the issue of neutrality is impossible, not because we don't want it, but rather because it is totally infeasible."