Hassan: Lockdown Could be Extended

Health Minister Hamad Hassan lamented on Monday that public health procedures to counter the spread of COVID-19 are not being respected, warning that the period of lockdown could be extended if the present general mobilization was assessed negatively.

The Minister said that people are not taking the preventive measures and lockdown rules seriously.

He said the scientific committee could advise a lockdown extension for another 15 days if general mobilization results were assessed negatively.

He also suggested cutting the number of arrivals at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to less than 2000 travelers.

Hassan extended his condolences over the death of a health worker at state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital who had contracted coronavirus.