Lebanon Govt. 'Stalling since Inception,' Say European Diplomats

European diplomats reportedly told political figures in Lebanon their government is “wasting time” and that PM Hassan Diab made a “huge” mistake by picturing the French Foreign Minister as “ignorant” regarding his government’s reforms, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

“There is a very big mistake made by Prime Minister Hassan Diab when he tried to endorse Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in the ignorant position," European diplomatic sources told the daily.

"He could have avoided making this mistake. He could have taken Le Drian’s visit as an opening for investment and assistance for Lebanon,” they added.

The diplomats emphasized that Diab's government “refuses to listen” to international and local warnings against Lebanon’s “permanent fall” due to failed efforts to enforce reforms.

“On the contrary, it continues to pursue paths far from reform. There is no trust in the government,” they reportedly said.

“No foreign aid to Lebanon unless its government undertakes real reforms. All that the government has been doing since its formation is nothing more than a waste of time," al-Joumhouria quoted the sources as saying.