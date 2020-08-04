Iran Airs Support for 'Resilient' Lebanese after Blasts

Iran's top diplomat expressed Tehran's support for the "resilient" people of Lebanon after Beirut was rocked by devastating explosions on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary," he said.

"Stay strong, Lebanon," added the Iranian foreign minister.

At least 50 people were killed and 2,750 injured, according to "preliminary estimates" announced by Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan.

The explosions hit Beirut's port, flattening buildings in the vicinity and sending out shockwaves for kilometers.

The cause was not immediately known.