Iran Airs Support for 'Resilient' Lebanese after Blasts
Iran's top diplomat expressed Tehran's support for the "resilient" people of Lebanon after Beirut was rocked by devastating explosions on Tuesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
"As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary," he said.
"Stay strong, Lebanon," added the Iranian foreign minister.
At least 50 people were killed and 2,750 injured, according to "preliminary estimates" announced by Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan.
The explosions hit Beirut's port, flattening buildings in the vicinity and sending out shockwaves for kilometers.
The cause was not immediately known.
My conspiracy theory on the explosion in Beirut goes something like this. Someone planned and caused the explosion but it was much bigger than expected. Now other countries, which had not been willing to help Lebanon financially, will feel obligated to sends hundreds of millions of dollars, maybe billions, to help with the "recovery". Thousands of contracts will be given to people in the various political parties. Tens of thousands of Lebanese will get jobs to help with the rebuilding of Beirut and the port. The rich will get richer. Tens of millions of dollars will go into the pockets of politicians. (The alternative would be to hand infrastructure over to various countries. China would rebuild and control the port. Russia would rebuild roads and the electrical grid, including the power plants, to be repaid from tolls and power generation, Iran would send doctors and rebuild hospitals and medical centers,etc.) If you can't get rid of corruption, just blow up Beirut.
Go kill yourself you filthy terrorist. Isn't this the doctrine you follow...chaos and war which means you're all celebrating in teheran and dahyie today. scum of the earth. YOU are the one group and country responsible for 80% of Lebanon's problems you PIG.
Oh but iran has always been lebanons friend look at all the wonderful things they have brought us? Death and pestilence for example tfeeh 3alaik ya inn alf 7aram wa zina.
The Zionist Washington Institute and the Zionist propaganda comments is forbidden by Lebanese Law. We Lebanese are only interested in ending your criminal existence